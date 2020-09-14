Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $3.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.25.

PRMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $1.65 to $2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

PRMRF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.71.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

