Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OVID has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,828,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVID. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 5,127.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 203,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 39,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

