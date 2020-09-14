Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been given a $70.00 target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.50. 305,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,019. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The company has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $76,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.