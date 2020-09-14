Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of ORCL opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

