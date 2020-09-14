OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.30. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of OptimumBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.83.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The bank reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

