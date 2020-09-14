OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $268.48 million, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, Director Gregory D. Wasson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $650,105. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 184.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.