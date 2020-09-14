OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Shares Up 7.8%

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS)’s share price shot up 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 104,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 130,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Cormark cut OneSoft Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

