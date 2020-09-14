OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

