One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 648,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $2.00 on Monday. One Group Hospitality has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, research analysts predict that One Group Hospitality will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of One Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $62,095.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of One Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

