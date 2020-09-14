Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Up 64.5% in August

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical (Usa) Shanghai purchased 1,049,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $2,497,374.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hazel M. Aker purchased 41,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $99,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,172,718 shares of company stock worth $2,771,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer.

