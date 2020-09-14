NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) Short Interest Down 78.6% in August

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the August 15th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTD. Fondren Management LP boosted its holdings in NXT-ID by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 2,445,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,198 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NXT-ID during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NXT-ID by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXT-ID during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. NXT-ID has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%.

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

