Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the August 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $15.74 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

