Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.09.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $8.97 on Monday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 78.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 254.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,023,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 734,765 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

