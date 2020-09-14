Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE TALO opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.34 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.23.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Talos Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,837 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

