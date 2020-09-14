NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. NGL Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $844.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,836,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after buying an additional 398,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,126,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $3.52 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $453.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

