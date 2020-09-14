Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 172,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,162,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

