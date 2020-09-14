NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 54.7% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.44.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 41,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $11,469,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,331 shares of company stock valued at $14,782,720. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $282.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,476. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $291.09. The stock has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.