Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,517 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.54% of Nevro worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $136.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $148.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $11,321,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,627,176. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

