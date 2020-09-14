Nebula AI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $609,442.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.04808215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00061920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nebula AI Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,938,879,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

