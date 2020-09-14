Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Gap Down to $7.29

Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.29, but opened at $7.00. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAII)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.