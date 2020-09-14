National Bank Financial Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.15 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.29. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.66.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 26,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$553,959.60.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

