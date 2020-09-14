National Bank Financial Raises Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.35

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

S opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.33.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sherritt International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

