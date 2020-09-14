National Bank Financial Raises Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$8.25

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Golden Star Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

TSE GSC opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $657.58 million and a PE ratio of -13.45. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of C$2.56 and a one year high of C$6.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$118.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.