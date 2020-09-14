National Bank Financial Raises First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$20.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$15.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.82. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,665,950. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.78 per share, with a total value of C$39,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$867,900. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $310,075 and have sold 42,000 shares valued at $710,712.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

