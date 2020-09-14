Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nasdaq has been successful in maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and growing core marketplace businesses. Focus on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, which aided its entry into new markets and helped it gain cross-selling opportunities, bodes well. Intense focus on Market Technology and Information Services businesses also helps it to explore vast opportunities per its developmental strategies. A strong balance sheet and robust cash position help capitalize on growth opportunities through investments. It remains committed to deploy capital effectively by investing in organic growth initiatives. Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry year to date. However, escalating expenses due to general and administrative costs weigh on margin expansion. Also, high debt level and low interest coverage pose risk.”

NDAQ has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.00.

NDAQ stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $131,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,317. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

