MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE:MVC opened at $7.87 on Thursday. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 120.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $3,776,788.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MVC Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,193 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

