MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVC Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

MVC opened at $7.87 on Thursday. MVC Capital has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.85.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The investment management company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). MVC Capital had a negative net margin of 120.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MVC Capital news, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 3,228,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $3,776,788.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MVC Capital by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 1,622.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the second quarter worth $98,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

