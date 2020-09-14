MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

MSGE opened at $75.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.79. MSG Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

