Morgan Stanley Raises Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target to $38.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

VITL stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $43.30.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gisel Ruiz bought 9,000 shares of Vasta Platform stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 1,517,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $31,039,968.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,167,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,949,075.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.