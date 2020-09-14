Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TIGO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $32.17 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 91.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,064,000 after buying an additional 621,263 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 22.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,035,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after purchasing an additional 189,654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 89.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,530,000 after purchasing an additional 444,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,101,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

