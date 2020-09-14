Metacoin (MTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $63,657.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000825 BTC on exchanges. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $23.84 million and $63,657.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,890,195 coins. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

