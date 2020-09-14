Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $19.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.05.

MESO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Mesoblast stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.64. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

