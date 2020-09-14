MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.18. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 3,159 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MER Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.86% of MER Telemanagement Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

