Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $1,004,593.15 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MDT opened at $104.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 42,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
