Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $1,004,593.15 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MDT opened at $104.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 42,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

