McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $248,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $191,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $272,000. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 45.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra decreased their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

MCK opened at $150.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

