McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McKesson were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

In other news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $150.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

