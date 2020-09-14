Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at UBS Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

MCD stock opened at $218.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

