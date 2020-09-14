Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Sells $804,240.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Edward Grady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $398,520.00.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $66.00 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter worth $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

