Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRO. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.46 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,581,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 348.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,207,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,706,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,311 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,425,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,725,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

