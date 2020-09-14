Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 239.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214,716 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Marathon Oil worth $10,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Court Place Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Oil from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.38. 275,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,394,268. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

