Man Group plc Sells 14,488 Shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Materion were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Materion by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Materion by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Materion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 38.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 11.2% during the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 239,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $50.76 on Monday. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Materion Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

In related news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

