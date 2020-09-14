Man Group plc Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,198 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.59% of Sleep Number worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

