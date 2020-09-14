Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.18) and the highest is ($0.78). Macy’s reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,357.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.73.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.17. 118,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,861,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.53. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Macy’s by 5,366.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,771,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,675,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 419.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,363,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $9,329,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2,879.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,831,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,157 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

