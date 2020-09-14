Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$14.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$14.25.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$11.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.82 and a 52 week high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,262,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

