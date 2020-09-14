Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $380.00 at Argus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.58.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ LULU opened at $315.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.13 and its 200 day moving average is $274.72. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.