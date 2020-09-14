Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,379,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 6,053 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $312.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.72. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $194.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.58.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

