Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.26. Lonestar Resources US shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 40,677 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.