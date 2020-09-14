LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Up 65.5% in August

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the August 15th total of 120,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,906,985.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Cohen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,410. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in LMP Automotive during the first quarter worth $47,000. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $19.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. LMP Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

