LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Purchases $192,720.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,417 shares in the company, valued at $47,906,985.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LMPX opened at $19.98 on Monday. LMP Automotive Holdings has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $49.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMPX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LMP Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

