LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $33,881.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $33,881.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001527 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00119805 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,042,326,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,736,093 tokens.

LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

